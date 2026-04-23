Kozhikode: Amid the continuing crisis in West Asia linked to the Iran–Israel conflict, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has urged the Centre to take immediate action to address the severe difficulties faced by Indian expatriates, particularly from Kerala, in the aviation sector.

In a letter to the Union Minister for Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu, IUML National Vice President K Zainul Abideen highlighted the mounting challenges confronting the Malayali diaspora, which plays a vital role in India’s economy. He noted that the ongoing conflict had triggered an unprecedented surge in airfares from Gulf countries to Kerala, making travel increasingly unaffordable for many expatriate workers.

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The letter also pointed to frequent flight cancellations without prior notice, leaving passengers stranded. In several cases, airlines had reportedly denied refunds, instead offering rescheduled flights or alternative routes that often did not suit passengers’ visa conditions or leave schedules.

Abideen further alleged that ticket prices to Kerala airports were significantly higher compared to those to other Indian states, calling it discriminatory against expatriates from the state.

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To address the situation, the IUML leader called on the Ministry to instruct Indian carriers to operate additional flights on Gulf–Kerala routes to meet rising demand and help stabilise fares. He also urged the introduction of regulatory measures to prevent arbitrary fare hikes during crises and peak travel seasons.

Emphasising passenger rights, the letter demanded that airlines ensure full refunds for cancelled flights and adopt fair rescheduling policies that prioritise passenger convenience.

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“The welfare of expatriate workers is crucial to the economic stability of both Kerala and the country. Given the volatile situation in West Asia, urgent intervention is essential,” Abideen stated.