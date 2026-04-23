Kerala is experiencing a significant rise in temperatures, with atmospheric levels exceeding 40°C and recording more than 4.5°C above normal. In response, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning for Palakkad, Thrissur, and Kollam districts, based on local temperature monitoring.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has advised that, given the statewide increase in heat, strict safety precautions should be observed across all districts. As a coastal state, Kerala’s high humidity amplifies the felt temperature, making it significantly higher than the actual recorded temperature. The IMD notes that for an official heatwave declaration, these conditions must persist for at least two days.

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Maximum temperatures are forecasted to reach around 41°C at isolated locations in Palakkad, 40°C in Kollam and Thrissur, 38°C in Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, and Kozhikode, 37°C in Alappuzha, Malappuram, Kannur, and Kasaragod, and 36°C in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday and Friday. On April 25 and 26, temperatures are expected to remain high, with isolated areas in Palakkad reaching 40°C, Kollam 39°C, Thrissur and Kottayam 38°C, most other districts 37°C, and Thiruvananthapuram 36°C. These values are 3–5°C above normal.

The IMD highlighted that maximum temperatures during April 23–26 are likely to exceed the 98th percentile of climatological values in certain areas. Hot and humid conditions are expected across most districts except hilly regions. Such weather poses health risks, particularly for vulnerable groups including infants, the elderly, people with chronic illnesses, and those exposed to the sun for prolonged periods or engaged in heavy outdoor work. Heat cramps and heat rashes are likely during peak daytime hours, from 11 am to 3 pm.

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To stay safe, the weather bodies recommend avoiding prolonged exposure to heat, wearing lightweight and light-colored cotton clothing, covering the head with a hat, cloth, or umbrella, and drinking sufficient water even if not thirsty. Strenuous work should be scheduled for cooler hours, with frequent rest breaks for outdoor activities. Pregnant workers and those with medical conditions require special attention, and outdoor workers should avoid direct sun during peak hours. Livestock should be kept indoors between 11 am and 3 pm, and children or pets must not be left in parked vehicles. Public gatherings or rallies should also be carefully monitored during the hottest part of the day.