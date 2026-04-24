The fifth episode of Manorama Online Elevate – Dreams to Reality Season 2 will stream on Friday at 6 pm. The episode features Sappy Find, an AI-powered job platform, and Hey Farmer, a quick farming startup. The episode will reveal which venture impresses investors and secures funding worth crores, and what factors shape their decisions.

Manorama Online Elevate is Malayalam’s first business pitch reality show. While Episode 5 streams on Friday at 6 pm, Episode 6 will be released on Saturday at the same time. Episodes will also be telecast on Mazhavil Manorama on Saturday and Sunday at 10 pm, and are available on the Manorama Online YouTube channel.

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Sappy Find, founded by Deepu Xavier and K S Jyothis, helps users find jobs, even in cases where AI replaces roles, through an AI agent that enables profile creation and job recommendations via WhatsApp.

Hey Farmer, founded by Christian Jo Reji, Jerin J Mathew, Tejas Krishna and T K Sharath Krishnan, offers a quick farming system that allows households to grow pesticide-free vegetables at home with minimal effort. The founders claim that just 10 minutes a month is enough to grow essential vegetables.

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The sixth episode will feature Tooty Fruity, a gaming venture, and J Guard, a deep cleaning startup.

The first four episodes received strong response, with lakhs of viewers across Manorama Online platforms and Mazhavil Manorama TV. Several featured startups have already secured investor interest, while others continue to attract funding and business opportunities after the show.

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Organised by Manorama Online in association with Jain University, Elevate aims to support startups with funding and expert guidance. Season 2 received over 500 applications, of which 30 startups were shortlisted for grooming and 20 advanced to the final stage.

The investor panel includes Navas Meeran (Group Meeran), Rahul Abraham Mammen (Haeal), Anne Sajeev (Aroma Group of Companies), Alex K Babu (Hedge Equities), and Dr Tom M Joseph (Jain University).

The show is organised in association with Kerala Startup Mission, Kerala Angel Network (KAN), and Brahma Solutions.