The Kerala High Court on Friday sought response of the state government and the Paramekavu and Thiruvambady Devaswoms on a public interest litigation (PIL) that alleged mistreatment of elephants during temple festivals, including the upcoming Thrissur Pooram on April 26.

A bench comprising Justice A A Ziyad Rahman and Justice K V Jayakumar issued notice to the State and two devaswoms along with forest officials, district administrations of Thrissur and Palakkad, and the Thrissur district police chief.

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However, the court declined to pass any interim directions, noting that a similar matter concerning elephant welfare is currently pending before the Supreme Court. The apex court had earlier stayed directions issued by the High Court for the implementation of the Kerala Captive Elephants (Management and Maintenance) Rules, 2012, in a case involving Thiruvambady Devaswom.

The PIL by a Thrissur resident, V K Venkitachalam, alleges violations of statutory norms during temple festivals, particularly during Thrissur Pooram, including exposing elephants to high-decibel fireworks, parading them in crowded conditions without adequate safety distance, and denying them sufficient rest, food and water.

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The petitioner has sought strict enforcement of the 2012 Rules and related government circulars, including maintaining minimum safety distance from fireworks, restricting parading during peak heat hours, and ensuring that only elephants certified fit by veterinary authorities are allowed to participate.

It has also proposed the use of robotic elephants during fireworks displays and offered to provide two such units to the devaswoms this year.

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The government pleader accepted notice on behalf of the State. The matter has been posted for further consideration on May 25.

(With LiveLaw inputs)