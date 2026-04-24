Malappuram: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has expressed dissatisfaction over recent developments within the Congress party, where some senior leaders have intensified their fight for the Chief Minister’s post ahead of the Kerala Assembly election results.

Malappuram district general secretary P Abdul Hameed MLA said discussions surrounding the Chief Minister’s position, which could disappoint voters of the United Democratic Front (UDF), should have been avoided. He criticised the situation, noting that those responsible for preventing such debates were instead making public statements.

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Hameed also warned that such remarks by Congress leaders could weaken the morale of UDF workers. He stated that these discussions were disheartening for UDF supporters and should not have been encouraged. According to him, even national-level Congress leaders were engaging in such conversations, rather than containing them.

Pointing out that UDF workers had endured significant challenges over the past decade, he said actions that undermine their morale were troubling. Decisions such as appointing someone who has not contested elections as Chief Minister should be left to the party high command, Hameed said, also noting that Rahul Gandhi was well aware of the political situation in Kerala, and that the IUML would accept whatever decision the high command made.

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On the issue of the Deputy Chief Minister’s post, Hameed clarified that the IUML would not demand the position. He expressed confidence that Congress would offer it to the League on its own.

Emphasising the longstanding relationship between the two parties, he said the Congress would not take any decision that could strain that bond.