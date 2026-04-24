Kerala is reeling under intense heat, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a heatwave warning (orange alert) for Palakkad, Thrissur and Kollam. Based on local monitoring, temperatures in these districts are likely to cross 40°C, remaining over 4.5°C above normal.

In response, district authorities declared a holiday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, in Kollam and Thrissur on Friday. In Thrissur, institutions have been permitted to conduct online classes if necessary, while examinations already scheduled by universities, boards, and the state government will continue as planned. In Kollam, the order excludes public examinations and interviews.

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In Palakkad, where temperatures have already touched 40°C, physical classes in all educational institutions — including schools, colleges and coaching centres — have been temporarily suspended from April 20.

The Women and Child Development Department has also suspended preschool activities at Anganwadis across the state for a week due to the rising heat. However, other services will continue, and supplementary nutrition for children will be delivered to their homes.

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Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also cautioned that high humidity levels are intensifying the heat across districts and urged people to exercise extreme caution.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has advised strict safety measures statewide, noting that humidity significantly increases the 'feels-like' temperature in the coastal state. The IMD added that a heatwave is officially declared only if such conditions persist for at least two consecutive days.

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According to forecasts, maximum temperatures on Friday are expected to reach around 41°C in parts of Palakkad, 40°C in Kollam and Thrissur, 38°C in Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam and Kozhikode, 37°C in Alappuzha, Malappuram, Kannur and Kasaragod, and 36°C in Thiruvananthapuram.

The high temperatures are likely to continue on April 25 and 26, with Palakkad touching 40°C, Kollam 39°C, Thrissur and Kottayam 38°C, most other districts around 37°C, and Thiruvananthapuram about 36°C — 3 to 5°C above normal.

The IMD warned that temperatures during April 23–26 may exceed the 98th percentile of climatological values in some areas. Hot and humid conditions are expected across most districts except the hilly regions, posing health risks to vulnerable groups such as infants, the elderly, people with chronic illnesses, and those engaged in prolonged outdoor work. Heat-related issues like cramps and rashes are likely, especially between 11 am and 3 pm.

Meanwhile, the IMD has forecast the possibility of isolated rain or thundershowers across the state until April 29, offering some relief from the prevailing heat.