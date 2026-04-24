Malappuram: A bizarre incident unfolded near Areekode in the district on Thursday, when a migrant labourer turned a busy street into an unexpected scene of concern and curiosity—at the cost of his own safety

Bino, a 30-year-old daily wage worker from Assam, stunned onlookers in Othayi town by casually walking through the marketplace with a live snake tucked inside his pant pocket. Witnesses say he appeared intoxicated and seemed eager to show off, claiming he was skilled in handling snakes.

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The shocking act quickly drew attention when locals noticed the tail of the snake dangling out of his pocket. Despite repeated warnings, Bino continued parading through the streets, occasionally pulling the snake out—only to be bitten multiple times in the process.

“As he walked along, he kept taking the snake out, even after getting bitten. People gathered and urged him to stop and seek medical help,” said a local witness, Kunjippa Chakkalakkal.

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Concerned residents eventually intervened and rushed him to a nearby clinic. Due to the nature of the bites, doctors referred him to Manjeri Government Medical College Hospital for further treatment. He was later discharged after receiving care.

The incident, captured on video, later went viral on social media. Authorities later indicated that the snake involved was likely a banded kukri, a species commonly found in India and considered non-venomous.