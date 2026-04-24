Thiruvananthapuram: Two Bangladeshi nationals were arrested from a spa in Jagathy and remanded on Friday for allegedly using fake identity documents. The accused, identified as Ruma Charnabha (21) and Rima Sheikh (21), had been posing as natives of West Bengal while working at the spa.

The arrests were made on Thursday night during a joint operation by the Kerala Anti-Terrorist Squad and the Museum Police, acting on a tip-off, according to the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Museum Police. The women were taken into custody after the identity cards they produced were found to be fake.

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The police also arrested two individuals working at the spa and have been remanded too. The police suspect possible illegal activities linked to the spa, though they said further inquiry is required to establish this.

The SHO said that the women were working at the spa for over a week. Prior to that, they had worked at multiple locations in and outside Thiruvananthapuram, he said.

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A case has been registered against them under provisions of the Foreigners Act and the Immigration Act. They were later produced before a court and remanded.

The officer added that deportation proceedings are likely to be initiated against the women after completion of legal formalities, which may involve coordination with external affairs authorities.