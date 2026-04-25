Idukki: A 49-year-old man who had arrived in Kerala from Ireland collapsed and died while getting down from a train at Aluva railway station.

The deceased has been identified as Jayakumar, son of Parameswaran Nair, a native of Anivelil house in Kattappana, Idukki. He had been living in Ireland with his family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jayakumar reportedly landed at Mumbai airport and travelled to Aluva by train. He collapsed while alighting from the train at the station. Though he was rushed to the Aluva District Hospital immediately, his life could not be saved.