Kalanjoor:A passion lovingly nurtured during spare hours has bloomed into a successful orchid venture, turning homemaker Latha Olikkal into an inspiring symbol of self-reliance.

Latha Olickal alias Indu, a resident of Chakkitta Junction near here, is drawing widespread attention through her flourishing orchid enterprise. Today, her house along the Kalanjoor-Ilamannoor Road captivates visitors with orchids blooming in a dazzling array of colours.

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What began eight years ago in a shaded corner of her courtyard has grown into a thriving collection of more than a thousand plants, emerging as a fine example of self-employment and women’s empowerment.

The encouragement extended by officials of the Kalanjoor Krishi Bhavan after seeing the plants further motivated Latha to expand her efforts. Her husband, S Raghu, a public activist, also offers constant support.

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Having learned about her orchid cultivation through social media, numerous customers now visit Deva Orchids every day in search of plants.