A 70-year-old woman died of snakebite in Kannur, the latest in a series of such fatalities reported across Kerala in recent days.

The deceased, Nafeesa, a native of Muthukuda in Pattuvam, passed away around 5 am on Sunday while undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, Pariyaram.

Nafeesa had been staying with her daughter, Fathima, and family. She was found unwell on her bed on Friday afternoon. With only the younger children at home at the time, her condition initially went unnoticed as they assumed she was resting.

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Concern arose when Fathima’s son Naseel returned after Friday prayers at the nearby mosque and tried to wake her. “She was slightly conscious and could speak a little, but was extremely weak and unable to move,” said Aisha, Fathima’s daughter.

She was first taken to the Taluk Hospital in Taliparamba and later shifted to the medical college hospital. Doctors identified it as a case of snakebite based on her symptoms, and tests confirmed envenomation, though no visible bite marks were found.

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Acting on medical advice, the family searched the house and surrounding premises but could not find any snake. “We are still unsure about the species. The area has paddy fields nearby, and snakes are common here,” Aisha said.

Her condition worsened, and she was placed on ventilator support before succumbing early Sunday. The funeral was held at Muthukuda Juma Masjid later in the day.

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Nafeesa’s death is the fifth snakebite-related fatality reported in Kerala within a week. The other victims include Indira (65) and Saleena (42) from Alappuzha, Dikshal (8) from Thiruvananthapuram, and Aljo (8) from Thrissur.

The Health Department has urged the public to seek immediate medical assistance in case of snakebite by dialling 108. Health Minister Veena George said the Kanivu 108 ambulance service ensures timely transport to hospitals equipped with anti-snake venom, with trained personnel providing first aid and continuous monitoring during transit.