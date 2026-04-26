A 41-year-old man who had been remanded to judicial custody for allegedly attacking a doctor at a hospital in Alappuzha was found hanging in the Alappuzha district jail on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Sarath Prasad, a native of Punnappara, Vadackal.

Sarath had been remanded in connection with a case registered on Friday for attacking a duty doctor at an Alappuzha hospital.

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The incident occurred when inmates were let out of their cells to use the washroom while meals were being served. When Sarath did not return, it raised suspicion among jail officials.

Officials then broke open the washroom stall and found him hanging from the ventilator. They said he had climbed onto a pipe to reach the ventilator, from which he hanged himself.