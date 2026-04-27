A 27-year-old man from Chelakkara died after he was found unconscious at his home on Monday morning. The deceased has been identified as Ansar, son of Ali, of Pulikkal House, Pulakode Sedan in Chelakkara, Thrissur.

Ansar, who worked as a traveller driver, was found lying unconscious near the stairway in the dining area of his house around 7 am. He was rushed to the Chelakkara Government Taluk Hospital, where he was declared dead at around 7.40 am.

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Chelakkara police said injury marks were found on his body and that a postmortem examination is awaited to ascertain the exact cause of death. “There are scratches and marks on the body, but it is possible that these injuries were caused by an accidental fall,” an officer told Onmanorama. He added that investigations are underway and that all possibilities are being examined.