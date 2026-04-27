A 44-year-old man accused in multiple Abkari and narcotics-related cases has been detained under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) in Idukki.

The accused, T V Rajesh of Thekkilakkatil house, Thulasippadi near Kattappana, is linked to several cases registered at police stations in Idukki and Kozhikode districts, including those involving the possession and sale of banned narcotic substances such as ganja.

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The preventive detention was ordered by the Idukki District Collector based on a report submitted by District Police Chief K M Sabu Mathew.

Rajesh was taken into custody from Adimali and later shifted to Viyyur Central Jail, where he has been lodged under preventive detention.