Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is set to experience intense heat over the next few days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a warning of above-normal temperatures, high humidity and rising UV levels across the state.

According to the IMD, maximum temperatures are likely to touch around 40°C in isolated parts of Palakkad district and 39°C in Kollam on April 28. Palakkad had touched 39.9°C on Monday. Several other districts, including Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Thrissur and Kozhikode, are expected to record highs of up to 38°C, while Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kannur and Kasaragod may see temperatures around 37°C. Thiruvananthapuram is likely to record up to 36°C, which is 3 to 4°C above normal. Hot and humid conditions are expected to prevail in most districts, except hilly regions, during this period, increasing the risk of heat-related discomfort and health issues.

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The IMD has also forecast isolated thunderstorms accompanied by lightning on April 28. From April 29 to May 1, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph are likely at one or two places across the state. Heavy rainfall, ranging from 7 cm to 11 cm in 24 hours, is also expected at isolated locations during this period.

Meanwhile, the state has recorded a high UV index, raising concerns over prolonged exposure to sunlight. Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki have been placed under an orange alert by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority with a UV index of 8, indicating very high risk. A yellow alert, with UV index levels between 6 and 7, has been issued for Kollam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad.

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Authorities have advised the public to avoid direct sun exposure during peak hours, stay hydrated and take necessary precautions against heat-related illnesses.