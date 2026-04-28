The High Court on Tuesday directed the Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala, to consider a representation alleging unauthorised access to a room adjacent to the strong room in Kozhikode where Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) from various constituencies are stored.

Justice K V Jayakumar recorded the submission of counsel for the Election Commission of India (ECI) that the representation would be decided within three days. The court accordingly directed the first respondent to consider the representation after giving the petitioner an opportunity to be heard online and dispose of it within three days. The matter has been posted after a month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Votes for the recent Assembly elections will be counted on May 4.

The order came on a petition filed by advocate K Praveen Kumar, the UDF candidate from the Koyilandy constituency, seeking urgent intervention to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process.

ADVERTISEMENT

Polling for the Kerala Legislative Assembly elections was held on April 9, following which the EVMs were stored in a strong room at the JDT Islam Auditorium and Convention Centre.

The petitioner alleged that the sanctity of the strong room was compromised after a room adjacent to it was opened on April 20 by the Returning Officer of another constituency, along with officials allegedly carrying electronic devices, including laptops.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was further alleged that on April 21, another Returning Officer made a similar attempt to access the material room. The petitioner contended that such unauthorised access raises serious concerns about the integrity of the stored voting machines.

Before approaching the court, the petitioner and other UDF candidates had submitted representations to the electoral authorities seeking immediate action. However, it was alleged that no action was taken.

The petitioner was represented by advocate Babu Joseph Kuruvathazha.

(With Bar&Bench inputs)