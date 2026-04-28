Kottayam: A dawn-to-dusk hartal called by Dalit organisations protesting the delay in arresting the accused in the death of BDS student Nithin Raj at Kannur Dental College, Anjarakandy began across Kerala on Tuesday. The shutdown, which began at 6 am, will continue till 6 pm.

The Nithin Raj Action Council said the hartal would be observed peacefully, exempting essential services. However, reports from across the state pointed to widespread disruption, with patients, students and commuters facing difficulties. Students appearing for the NEET examination were among the worst affected, with hundreds unable to reach their exam centres on time after being held up on the roads.

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In Thiruvananthapuram, patients travelling to the Regional Cancer Centre were stranded on the roads, with protesters allegedly obstructing them. Those heading to the Medical College also reported delays. Protests were reported from multiple locations in the capital, including Thampanoor, where vehicles were blocked, and Kaniyapuram, where KSRTC buses were stopped.

In Thiruvalla, protesters were seen stopping even patients, insisting that vehicles would not be allowed to pass without proper documentation. In Kottayam, shops remained shut and private buses stayed off the roads.

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The organisations behind the hartal have raised a series of demands, including registering murder charges against all those responsible, including faculty members such as Dr Ram, acting on the complaint filed by Nithin Raj’s family, and ensuring a judicially monitored investigation. They have also sought ₹10 crore as immediate compensation for the family and the cancellation of the dental college’s recognition.

While the Action Council reiterated that vehicles would not be forcibly stopped and that the protest would remain peaceful, it urged the public to cooperate with the hartal. Essential services such as milk supply, newspapers, hospitals and weddings have been exempted.

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Meanwhile, trade bodies, including the Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi, said shops and markets would remain open, sticking to their earlier decision not to support hartals. The Kerala Garments Federation also said textile shops would function as usual.





