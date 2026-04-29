Alangad: The Thadikkakadavu-Aduvassery bridge, a crucial link across the Periyar River, has become a major safety hazard after severe damage appeared on its concrete surface.

As the concrete gave way, the middle portion of the bridge developed a crater-like depression, exposing steel reinforcement bars that now protrude outward. Local residents say the concrete has broken away to a depth of nearly 30 centimetres, with more sections deteriorating each passing day.

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The bridge, linking Karumalloor Panchayat and Kunnukara Panchayat, was constructed around ten years ago. Built at a cost of over ₹33 crore, the project was executed by Kerala Construction Corporation.

The bridge has been a vital route for commuters travelling from Alangad, Karumalloor and Varapuzha to Cochin International Airport, Angamaly, Manjaly and Mala.

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Hundreds of vehicles are using this bridge every day. Local residents warn that unless authorities take urgent action, the structure could soon suffer extensive damage.