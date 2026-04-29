Malappuram: Police have taken a 23-year-old man into custody in connection with the death of his wife, whose body was found near Ponnani Harbour on Wednesday morning.

Muhammed, husband of Fathima (22), a native of Ponnani, was detained from a railway track nearby in Parappanangadi. Police said he was allegedly attempting to end his life by jumping in front of a train when officers intervened.

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Fathima’s body was found earlier in the day in the harbour area under suspicious circumstances. Police had stated that the death appeared unnatural, prompting police to register a case and begin an investigation.

Muhammed had been missing since the incident, and police were searching for him. “We found him near the railway track and managed to take him into custody before the train arrived,” a police official said.

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According to investigators, Muhammed is suspected to have strangled his wife following a domestic dispute reportedly driven by suspicion.

“We suspect there was an altercation between the couple, possibly due to the accused’s suspicions. We have also received information that he used drugs. However, the exact motive can only be confirmed after detailed interrogation,” the officer said.

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Muhammed and Fathima have a four-month-old baby girl.