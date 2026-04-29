Saji, 43, the accused in the Nedumkandam double murder case, allegedly killed his mother Marykutty and brother Reji, in the most brutal manner.

Police officials associated with the probe said that Reji was beaten, kicked and strangled using a towel, while his mother Marykutty was assaulted and hurled onto a wall, leading to her death. Saji's arrest was recorded on Tuesday.

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During interrogation, Saji reportedly cited three major reasons behind the murders. The first was a property dispute over the partition of the one-acre lot and house where the family lived.

Secondly, he claimed that Reji frequently insulted him by alleging that he was not Mathew's son and questioning his paternity during arguments over property matters. The third reason, according to Saji, was that the family had objected to his marriage plans.

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Police said quarrels between the brothers had become frequent. On the night of April 4, an argument broke out while Saji was serving Reji food. The meat curry was also served with the meal. During the altercation, Reji pushed the food away, and the curry spilt on Saji, enraging him.

Saji lost his temper and slapped Reji. Saji then bashed him relentlessly, and when Reji became weak and slumped on a chair, Saji allegedly strangled him from behind using a towel. After Reji collapsed on the floor, Saji allegedly stomped on his neck, chest and face.

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Hearing the commotion, Marykutty came from the adjacent room to intervene. Saji allegedly struck her in the face, causing her to fall, and then lifted and threw her against a wall. Police said the impact of the assault and fall resulted in her death. Marykutty, who was ailing, was barely able to move around inside the house.

After the murders, Saji allegedly kept the bodies inside the house overnight and cleaned the room. Early the next morning, the bodies were wrapped in green net sheets and hidden in a shed near the house.

Police said Saji continued to move around normally and stayed in the house for the next two days. Later, he allegedly dug a pit near the house and buried his mother’s body first, followed by his brother’s body. Saji has reportedly told investigators that he carried out both murders alone. However, police are also probing whether he received any external assistance.

The accused will be produced before the Nedumkandam court at 11 am on Wednesday. Police will seek his custody for further interrogation.

Investigators said only a detailed probe would reveal whether Saji had any role in the earlier disappearance of his father, Mathew.