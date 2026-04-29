The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain in several districts of Kerala until May 4, offering relief as the state swelters under extreme heat. The rainfall is expected due to a cyclonic circulation that has formed over north Telangana and adjoining regions.

According to the forecast, the state is likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds on Wednesday, with a heavy rainfall warning in place from Thursday to Saturday.

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Kannur and Kasaragod districts are expected to receive heavy rainfall on Thursday. Pathanamthitta, Idukki, and Wayanad are likely to witness heavy rain on Friday, while Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Alappuzha are expected to receive heavy rainfall on Saturday.

The rainfall comes amid a growing power crisis in the state as it grapples with extreme temperatures and LPG shortages triggered by the West Asian conflict. The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) on Tuesday announced that it would impose power curbs of less than 30 minutes between 6 pm and midnight to maintain grid stability amid a sharp surge in electricity demand.

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Officials said that although temperatures were forecast to reach 38°C, they rose to around 41°C, leading to a spike in power consumption. Peak usage touched an all-time high of 118.26 million units on Monday. Evening demand after 6 pm also hit a record 6,033 MW, briefly rising to 6,195 MW at 10.30 pm on April 23.