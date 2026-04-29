The Thenmala police on Tuesday recovered a skull from a forested area near the Thenmala dam in Kollam, and suspected it to be of a man reported missing in 2024.

The skull was spotted by women collecting firewood in the region earlier in the day. Police suspect the man may have died by suicide, as a rope was found hanging from a nearby tree. “We also recovered a bermuda, T-shirt, and towel from the area, which we believe belong to a man who went missing in 2024,” the police said.

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“We don't know for sure how old the body is because it was found in a highly decomposed state and most other parts had decayed,” police told Onmanorama.

The missing man has been identified as 68-year-old Kunjumon George, who lived in the KIP Labour Colony near the Thenmala dam with his son, Linu Cherian. He had been reported missing on September 15, 2024, following which the police registered a missing persons case.

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After the remains were recovered, Linu identified the clothing and other materials found at the spot as belonging to his father.

The remains have been sent for post-mortem examination. Police have registered a case under Section 194 (unnatural death) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.