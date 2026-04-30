Kottayam: The Kerala Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has imposed a fine of ₹250 on former Director General of Police (DGP) Tomin J Thachankary for displaying a board bearing the three-star insignia of DGP-rank officers on his car. The notice was issued by the Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Enforcement in Kottayam.

After receiving the notice, Thachankary paid the fine online. The action against the former police officer will be confined to the penalty, MVD sources said.

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The board came to light when Thachankary arrived at the Vigilance Court in Kottayam last week for a hearing in a disproportionate assets case against him. The three-star insignia, meant to be used by serving officers of DGP rank, was seen on the rear side of his vehicle.

The incident triggered a controversy as Thachankary had retired from service, following which the State Police Chief sought a report from the Kottayam District Police Chief. The District Police Chief subsequently reported that the MVD had imposed a fine and that no further action was required.

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According to Thachankary, he had not travelled in the vehicle displaying the three-star insignia. He said the board had been fixed by his driver to facilitate parking within the court premises.

Action was taken under Section 93 of the Motor Vehicles Department Rules for installing the board without government approval.