Kollam: A year after a seven-year-old girl, Niya Faizal, died of rabies despite receiving three doses of anti-rabies vaccine, the Punalur Police have registered a case against four doctors of Punalur Taluk Hospital, including its superintendent.

Those booked in the case are Dr Devi Lakshmi, Dr Amjitha, and Dr Jayasurya, all medical officers at the hospital, along with superintendent Dr K R Sunilkumar.

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Police registered the case under Sections 106(1), 238 and 3(5), relating to causing death by negligence, destruction of evidence or providing false information to shield an offender, and acts committed by multiple persons in furtherance of a common intention.

According to the FIR, the incident dates back to April 8, 2025, when Niya Faisal was bitten by a dog around 12.30 pm near her residence. She was initially taken to a nearby clinic before being shifted to Punalur Taluk Hospital for further treatment.

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Police alleged that the three doctors on duty failed to follow proper procedures while administering the immunoglobulin injection to the child.

The girl reportedly developed fever on April 29 and was again taken to the taluk hospital before being referred to Sree Avittom Thirunal Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. She was placed on ventilator support at the hospital but died on May 5.

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The hospital superintendent, the fourth accused in the case, is alleged to have provided incomplete information in response to a Right to Information query seeking details of the treatment administered to the child. Police have also accused him of attempting to shield the other three doctors and tampering with evidence.

According to preliminary medical findings, the dog bite is suspected to have affected a nerve, enabling the rabies virus to spread to the child’s brain. A direct bite on areas like the face, neck, and elbow, which are dense with nerves, can allow the virus to reach the brain and spinal cord before the vaccine can generate antibodies.

Following Niya's death, her mother Habeera N moved the Punalur Judicial First Class Magistrate Court -2 with a petition. In her plea, which was filed by Advocate Anees T, she said that Niya was administered an incorrect dosage and expressed doubts over the potency of the vaccine. She prayed to the court to file a case and begin an investigation into alleged medical negligence. The court directed the Punalur police to investigate the complaint and an FIR was registered on April 4, 2026.