Kochi: Following a high-stakes manhunt that spanned nearly 72 hours, the Kochi City Police on Wednesday evening recaptured Razal, the accused in a robbery case who had escaped custody while being produced in court on Sunday. The dramatic arrest unfolded around 5:30 pm in a marshy area near Kunnumpuram, Edappally, after a pursuit that left two police officers injured.

The saga began on Sunday evening when Razal (20) and his accomplice, Suraj (20), were being taken to the Magistrate's residence in North Paravoor for remand proceedings. The duo, who were handcuffed together, requested a bathroom break when the police jeep reached near the North Paravoor private bus stand at approximately 5:45 pm.

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As soon as the handcuffs were unlocked to allow the request, the suspects attacked the accompanying officers and bolted. While Suraj was apprehended within hours after jumping into a river near the Chendamangalam bridge, Razal managed to vanish into the night, still carrying a portion of the handcuffs on his arm.

Digital footprint leads to breakthrough

The breakthrough in the search for Razal came via a digital oversight. Despite his original mobile phone being in police custody, the suspect acquired a new device and SIM card. However, he logged into the same WhatsApp account he had used previously. This allowed the Cyber Cell to track his real-time location to the vicinity of the Edappally Railway Station.

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“Based on the WhatsApp login, our team traced the phone’s location. It is still unclear if he received external help to secure the new phone and hideouts; this will be part of the subsequent interrogation,” a police source said.

A four-member team from the Kadavanthra Police Station, led by a Sub-Inspector, tracked the suspect to Kunnumpuram. When Razal spotted the officers, he attempted to flee on foot. During the initial scuffle, the accused reportedly bit a police officer on the arm and managed to break free, running into dense, marshy land near the Kunnumpuram bridge.

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The search operation briefly stalled as Razal vanished into the tall grass and muck. Witnesses stated the accused initially attempted to evade detection by fully submerging himself in the swampy water, holding his breath to remain invisible to the circling teams.

Faced with difficult terrain, the police sought the assistance of local residents and the Fire and Rescue Services to conduct a “sweep search” of the bushy area. Razal was eventually flushed out of the grass. Despite resisting violently, he was overpowered by the combined force of the officers and locals. He hid the partially unlocked handcuff with a bandage to avoid public attention while he was on the run.

The police confirmed that Razal sustained minor injuries during the struggle, as some residents reportedly assaulted him while helping to pin him down. He was taken to a hospital for a medical examination before being brought back to the Kadavanthra station. Two police officers - one who was bitten and another who injured his hand in a fall during the pursuit - have also sought medical assistance.

Razal and Suraj were originally arrested for a series of mobile phone and jewellery thefts orchestrated through “honeytrap” operations on dating apps. Following this escape, both now face significantly heavier legal charges, including escaping legal custody and assaulting police officers on duty.

Meanwhile, three officers from the Kadavanthra station have reportedly been shifted to the AR camp following the security lapse that led to the initial escape.