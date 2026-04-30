Palakkad: A massive fire broke out near an apartment complex close to the veterinary hospital in Narikutty here on Thursday. No casualties have been reported.

The incident was reported shortly after 11 am. Three units of the fire and rescue services rushed to the spot and were engaged in efforts to douse the blaze.

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An official with the Kerala Fire Force said waste dumped from a nearby fruit stall had caught fire before spreading to adjacent areas.

Visuals from the scene showed thick black smoke billowing into the air as flames spread dangerously close to the apartment building.

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Former Narikutty councillor Saidu Meeran told Manorama News that waste, including plastic trays and other materials, had been illegally dumped in open spaces in the area, which caused the fire to spread rapidly. He also claimed that no action had been taken despite repeated complaints regarding illegal waste dumping.

“The timely intervention of the fire force helped avert a major disaster,” he added.