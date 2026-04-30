A 45-year-old woman died after a tree branch fell on the autorickshaw she was travelling in during heavy rain in Palakkad on Thursday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Sonia, a native of Kalkkandy. The incident occurred around 6.45 pm at Chemmannur on the Mannarkkad–Chinnathadakam road. She was travelling with her daughter, Emi, a Class 10 student, when the accident took place.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Attappady block panchayat member Joseph P O, Sonia had visited her family in Pakkulam and was returning home after stopping at a ration shop. He said the area witnessed heavy rain and wind, with several instances of tree branches breaking and falling.

A local resident, Shijo, said the autorickshaw was halted in traffic after a tree fell ahead, blocking the road. While the vehicle was stationary, a large branch from another tree broke off and fell directly onto it, trapping the passengers inside.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rescue operations took nearly 30 minutes as the branch was too heavy to be moved immediately. Locals later used a truck and a rope to remove it. Sonia, her daughter, and the driver, Hari, were rushed to a private hospital in Thookkupalayam, where she was declared dead on arrival.

A relative, Tince, said the branch fell directly on the portion where Sonia was seated, causing severe injuries. He added that they were just about 2 km from their home in Kalkkandy when the incident occurred.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emi was discharged after treatment, while Hari is undergoing further medical examination.

Sonia’s body has been shifted to the government hospital in Agali for a postmortem. She is survived by her husband, Cherian, who works in the UAE, and two children, Emi and Alby, a Class 12 student.