A 45-year-old woman, Sonia, tragically died in Palakkad when a heavy tree branch fell on her autorickshaw during rainfall, trapping her and others.

A 45-year-old woman, Sonia, tragically died in Palakkad when a heavy tree branch fell on her autorickshaw during rainfall, trapping her and others.

A 45-year-old woman, Sonia, tragically died in Palakkad when a heavy tree branch fell on her autorickshaw during rainfall, trapping her and others.

A 45-year-old woman died after a tree branch fell on the autorickshaw she was travelling in during heavy rain in Palakkad on Thursday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Sonia, a native of Kalkkandy. The incident occurred around 6.45 pm at Chemmannur on the Mannarkkad–Chinnathadakam road. She was travelling with her daughter, Emi, a Class 10 student, when the accident took place.

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According to Attappady block panchayat member Joseph P O, Sonia had visited her family in Pakkulam and was returning home after stopping at a ration shop. He said the area witnessed heavy rain and wind, with several instances of tree branches breaking and falling.

A local resident, Shijo, said the autorickshaw was halted in traffic after a tree fell ahead, blocking the road. While the vehicle was stationary, a large branch from another tree broke off and fell directly onto it, trapping the passengers inside.

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Rescue operations took nearly 30 minutes as the branch was too heavy to be moved immediately. Locals later used a truck and a rope to remove it. Sonia, her daughter, and the driver, Hari, were rushed to a private hospital in Thookkupalayam, where she was declared dead on arrival.

A relative, Tince, said the branch fell directly on the portion where Sonia was seated, causing severe injuries. He added that they were just about 2 km from their home in Kalkkandy when the incident occurred.

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Emi was discharged after treatment, while Hari is undergoing further medical examination.

Sonia’s body has been shifted to the government hospital in Agali for a postmortem. She is survived by her husband, Cherian, who works in the UAE, and two children, Emi and Alby, a Class 12 student.

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