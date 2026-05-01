A 19-year-old nursing student from Kerala was found dead in his hostel room at a nursing college in Bengaluru, with his father alleging suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

The deceased has been identified as A P Adithyan, a second-year BSc Nursing student at BTL School of Nursing in Bommasandra, Bengaluru. He was a native of Aruvikkara in Thiruvananthapuram. He is the son of S Pradeep Kumar and V Aswathi.

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According to reports, Adithyan was found hanging in his hostel room on Wednesday afternoon. Adithyan’s father, Pradeep Kumar, has raised doubts over the circumstances leading to his son’s death.

He said Adithyan was the class representative at the college and was not involved in drug use. He added that some students who had previously stayed with Adithyan were punished by teachers after being found using drugs.

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He further alleged that after a new batch arrived, two students staying with Adithyan were again found using drugs.

Pradeep Kumar claimed that a teacher identified as Sandeep Pandey had accused Adithyan of being involved along with those students and allegedly humiliated him in front of classmates around 20 days ago.

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The family has alleged that these incidents may have contributed to Adithyan’s death and has sought a proper investigation into the matter.