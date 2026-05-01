Changanassery: The models who walked the ramp at the fashion show held at Assumption College were not just showcasing stylish outfits, but also carrying the dreams of Amrutha Sudhi.

Through her creations, Amrutha, a third year student of the college’s Fashion Designing Department, has delivered a graceful answer to those who once questioned why a person with hearing and speech challenges would choose fashion designing.

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Amrutha lost her hearing and speech abilities due to medical negligence soon after birth. Yet, just as she learned to understand conversations by reading lip movements instead of formal sign language, she mastered the world of fashion through keen observation and determination. By carefully watching every stage of the process, she has learned the art of garment designing. Her teachers, Annu Mary Augustine and Geethi Ann George, along with her friends, stood by her throughout the journey with steadfast support.

It was her love for drawing and clothes that led Amrutha, daughter of T P Sudhikumar and Sreeja of Thattaparambil House at Manganam, into the world of fashion.

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Students of the college’s Fashion Designing Department presented a variety of creations at the show. Outfits designed by third year student P Pavithra using recycled old jeans also drew warm applause.

The fashion show was inaugurated by film costume designer Sujith Sudhakaran. College Manager Monsignor Antony Ethekkattu presided over the function, while Principal Dr Rani Maria Thomas delivered the address.