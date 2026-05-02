Kalpetta: A burglar accused in over 150 theft cases across Kerala and Tamil Nadu has been arrested along with his accomplice after a months-long manhunt by the police. The accused has been identified as Kollamparambil K U Muhammed, 46, a native of Alakkode in Kannur district, and his accomplice K T Jose alias Kambalakkad Jose, 72, from Padichira near Pulppally.

The duo is suspected to be behind a series of thefts across several districts in the Malabar region and parts of Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris. Police said Muhammed used to mask his face to evade CCTV surveillance and primarily targeted houses left unattended.

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The Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by District Superintendent of Police Arun K Pavithran, was constituted after investigators failed to crack a spate of housebreaking cases in the district. Muhammed was arrested from Poovanchal near Alakkode in Kannur, while Jose was nabbed from Boys’ Town near Mananthavady. During interrogation, the accused confessed to multiple thefts in areas including Madakkimala, Muttil, Meppadi, Meenangadi, Padanthara and Cherambadi in the Nilgiris.

Police first arrested the duo in connection with a house theft at Gramathuvayal near Kalpetta, where around nine sovereigns of gold were stolen. The accused had broken open the lock and forced open a locker shelf.

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Following the incident, police registered a case and deployed dog squads, fingerprint experts and forensic teams. CCTV footage from nearby areas was examined, and intelligence was gathered on suspicious movements in jewellery outlets. The sustained investigation and surveillance eventually led to the arrests. Police said Muhammed had carried out two more thefts after the Gramathuvayal incident, while Jose allegedly helped by identifying houses left unattended.

Muhammed was apprehended while travelling in an Innova car (KL 11 BB 8709). Police seized gold ornaments, tools used for theft and cash from the vehicle.

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Despite intensive efforts, it took months for the police to track down the accused. The investigation team was divided into multiple groups, and surveillance was strengthened at public functions, large weddings and jewellery shops.

Officers also went undercover to gather intelligence on the movement of habitual offenders. To evade CCTV cameras, Muhammed reportedly covered his face, leaving only his eyes visible during the thefts.

The accused were produced before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Mananthavady and remanded to judicial custody.

Kalpetta Station House Officer T P Dinesh said more cases linked to the duo are likely to emerge during further interrogation. Police will seek their custody for detailed questioning.

The investigation team was headed by Sub Inspector Vimal Chandran and included Sub Inspector N Harish Kumar, Assistant Sub Inspector Biju Varghese and other senior civil police officers.