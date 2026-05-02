Nagercoil: The long-awaited Karode–Kanyakumari four-lane highway is nearing completion, with nearly 80 per cent of the construction already finished.

Although the road was initially expected to be ready for traffic by June, officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) now maintain that the project is likely to be completed only by October. The remaining works are expected to be finished by the end of this month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the total 53.7-kilometre stretch from Karode to Kanyakumari, work on 45 kilometres has already been completed. Out of 25 flyovers longer than 60 metres, 23 have been finished, while construction on the remaining two is in progress. All 14 minor bridges along the route have also been completed.

Among the major structures, 85 percent of the 650 metre flyover at Thottiyodu near Villukuri has been completed, while 60 to 65 percent of the 500 metre flyover at Putheri is also finished.

ADVERTISEMENT

The remaining works are concentrated in the Eraniel section, where delays continue due to pending earth filling works. Officials said another four lakh cubic metres of soil will be required to complete this portion.

Construction of the highway began in 2013 but came to a halt in 2019 due to the Covid lockdown. Following a revision in the contract amount, work resumed in August 2023. Officials attributed the delay in progress to restrictions imposed by various departments in Kanyakumari district on the transportation of soil.

ADVERTISEMENT

The highway begins at Karode and joins the Nagercoil–Thiruvananthapuram National Highway at Thottiyodu near Villukuri. From there, one branch bypasses Nagercoil Junction and heads towards Kanyakumari, while the other leads to Kavalkinaru.

Once opened, the project is expected to significantly reduce travel time between Thiruvananthapuram and Kanyakumari. At present, travellers from Thiruvananthapuram have to cover nearly 95 kilometres to reach Kanyakumari. With the completion of the Karode to Thottiyodu stretch, commuters are expected to save around 10 kilometres in distance and nearly one and a half hours in travel time.