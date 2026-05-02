The Kerala cabinet has approved financial assistance of ₹10 lakh each for the families of five victims of the Valparai ghat road accident who lacked insurance coverage. The remaining deceased, all teachers, were covered under insurance.

Also Read From laughter to loss: Kerala village stunned by Valparai tragedy

The accident occurred on April 17 around 5 pm, when a tempo traveller carrying a 13-member group overturned and plunged into a gorge along the ghat road, leaving 10 people dead and three injured. The group comprised teachers, non-teaching staff, family members, and the driver from two schools in Malappuram — Parammal ALP School, Paangu, near Kolathur, and GUP School, Paangu. The trip had been organised by the staff of Parammal School, with participation from GUP School.

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Those who died include headmistress Ajitha; teachers Ramla, Suhara, Asha, Abdul Majeed and Shakkeena; Majeed’s wife Rukiya; staff member Sajitha; school bus driver Noushad Ali; and Hisham, Suhara’s son.

The ₹10 lakh assistance from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) will be provided to the families of Noushad Ali, Sajitha, Rukiya, Shakkeena and Hisham.

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The government will also cover the treatment expenses of the injured — Mohammed Shahad, son of a deceased teacher; Masneen, daughter of another teacher; and the driver, Mohammed Fahis. In cases where victims have insurance coverage, any additional medical expenses beyond the insured amount will be met through the CMDRF.

Pay Commission

The cabinet further ratified an order creating 14 additional posts to ensure the smooth functioning of the 12th Pay Commission.