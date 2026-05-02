Piravom: Scorching heat and erratic weather have dealt a heavy blow to beekeepers in the region, with honey production plunging and large numbers of bees dying, leaving many farmers staring at severe losses this season.

A large number of farmers in the region depend on beekeeping for their livelihood. Most of them place bee boxes in rubber plantations, where conditions are usually ideal for honey production. However, even as the season draws to a close, farmers say they have managed to collect less than half the honey they produced last year.

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The peak honey production season in rubber plantations usually begins in December, when rubber trees shed their leaves and fresh shoots emerge. It continues until March, when the new leaves mature.

During this period, bee colonies placed in rubber estates yield nearly three times more honey than those in other flowering areas, thanks to the rich nectar found in rubber blossoms and tender leaves. As a result, farmers normally do not need to provide additional feed for the bees.

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On average, a single bee box can produce around 10 kilograms of honey during the season, with honey fetching about Rs.400 per kilogram. Up to 150 colonies can be maintained on one acre of land.

This year, however, farmers say unseasonal rain in February damaged the rubber blossoms and tender leaves, sharply reducing honey output. Mohandas, a farmer from Kakkayam in Palachuvadu, said production had dropped drastically this season. Last year, he harvested two tonnes of honey from 300 bee boxes. This season, he has managed only 600 kilograms.