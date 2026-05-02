Thodupuzha: You should be a real braveheart to venture out to these roads in Thodupuzha town during summer downpour, accompanied by winds. The reason is that the roads are lined with trees which are ready to be uprooted or their branches are likely to collapse anytime.

Such trees which pose a threat to travellers are located at multiple spots along the Vengalloor – Mangattukalava four-lane road and Kanjiramattom Bypass Road. At many places, overhanging branches scrape against the roofs of large vehicles. Pedestrians also pass along these roads fearing for their lives.

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Local people allege that the Tree Committee, which is responsible for cutting trees and branches posing a threat to life and property, has been inactive in Thodupuzha Municipality for long. While such trees and branches have to be cut on an emergency basis before the monsoon, no action has been taken by the committee, said residents of the town.

In addition to causing accidents on roads, the falling trees and branches could also snap electric lines and cause damage to electric posts, leading to power disruptions.

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The members of the Tree Committee are the chairperson / president and secretary of the local body, village officers and range officers of the Forest Department. The major tasks of the committee include implementing steps to cut trees posing danger and carrying out damage control measures during any mishap caused by falling trees or branches.

Moreover, the committee has powers to direct owners of private properties to cut down trees posing danger. The committee can also cut such trees and recover the expenses from the owner. Meanwhile, officials of the Forest Department decide the value of the trees which are cut.

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In normal cases, complaints regarding dangerous trees and branches received by the PWD (Public Works Department) and other departments are discussed by the Tree Committee. Following which the committee conducts an inspection on the site and decides on whether to cut the tree or not. However, no time limit has been set to complete these procedures, which leads to inordinate delays in cutting trees.

Responding to the issue, vice-chairperson of Thodupuzha Municipality K Deepak said that the civic body has initiated pre-monsoon cleaning measures. “All trees and branches posing a threat to travellers will be cut next week itself as part of the programme,” he said.