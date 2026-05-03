Sixty-year-old Hameed had been living a quiet, low-profile life at Adhur near Bovikkanam in Kasaragod. Accused in a 2001 murder case involving the killing of his first wife, Jameela, he had managed to stay off the radar for over two decades. To those around him, he was simply a hardworking fish vendor who kept to himself. No one in the locality was aware of his past.

His life took a dramatic turn recently when a team from the Kozhikode police tracked him down and arrested him, bringing closure to a 25-year-old case.

ADVERTISEMENT

A crucial breakthrough came from a 26-year-old photograph of Hameed, which was digitally enhanced using Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based tools. “It was the result of a coordinated effort involving the local Edachery police, special squad, intelligence wing and cyber team. All we had was an old photograph, at least 26 years old,” said Farash T, the Kozhikode Rural Superintendent of Police, under whose direction the operation was carried out.

According to the police, Hameed, who was engaged in fish vending at the time, allegedly killed Jameela at their house in Edachery, suspecting her of having an illicit relationship. He is believed to have strangled her and later called a doctor when she became unconscious. “However, when the doctor noticed injuries on her body and suggested informing the police and conducting a postmortem, Hameed fled the scene. A murder case was subsequently registered following the postmortem,” the cop said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple had three young children, who were not at home at the time of the incident. Despite extensive investigations, including searches in neighbouring states, the police were unable to trace him. With no phones, contact points or reliable leads, the case eventually went cold and was listed among long-pending cases, though periodic attempts were made to revive it.

The breakthrough came months ago when investigators decided to enhance Hameed’s old photograph using AI and circulate it as part of a fresh search. This led to a tip-off from Kasaragod, where he was reportedly working as a fish vendor. “We learned that he initially took up various daily wage jobs before settling into fish vending. He now sells fish locally, going house to house on a two-wheeler,” the SP said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sub-inspector Melbin Jose of Edachery police station, who led the probe, said Hameed had remarried within a few years of fleeing. “He married a local woman, telling her that his first wife had died, without revealing the circumstances. It was also her second marriage, and his background was never scrutinised further,” he said. The couple have three children, twin daughters and a younger son. The daughters are married, and the son recently left for a job in the UAE.

After confirming his presence in Kasaragod, the police kept him under surveillance for a few days before verifying his identity. The arrest was carried out on Saturday. “We reached his house during the day. His wife and daughters were present. He appeared shocked but admitted to the crime, saying he had always expected that he would be caught someday,” the officer said.

To avoid drawing attention, local authorities, including police, and neighbours were informed in advance. Officials noted that Hameed had been living in a rural area about 15 km from the town, which may have helped him remain undetected for so long.

Hameed was brought to the Edachery police station, where his arrest was formally recorded. He was later produced before the Vatakara Magistrate Court and remanded to the Vatakara sub-jail for 14 days in judicial custody.

“We will seek police custody for further interrogation, which may reveal more about how he managed to evade arrest for so many years,” the SP said. He also noted that persistent complaints from Hameed’s children from his first marriage had played a role in keeping the case active, though none of them has visited him since the arrest.

The SP also credited the breakthrough to the use of technical intelligence and sustained efforts to reopen long-pending cases.