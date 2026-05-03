Kannur: Three members of a family from Kannur, including a three-year-old boy, were killed in a road accident near Gundlupet in Karnataka on Sunday while on their way to Ooty for a holiday. The car they were travelling in collided with a truck on NH 766, which connects Kozhikode and Kollegal, passing through the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary and Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

The deceased were identified as Muneera (45), a resident of Vethilappally near Neerchal in Kannur city; her second son-in-law, Muneer (30) from Malappuram; and three-year-old Mohis Sidin, the son of Muneera’s eldest daughter.

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According to their relative Yasar A P, Muneera and Muneer died on the spot, while Sidin succumbed to his injuries at the Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences. Sidin’s father, Bilal, a fish trader in Kannur city, was injured in the crash and is undergoing treatment in the ICU.

Muneer, who worked in Dubai, married Muneera’s second daughter less than a year ago. She is now pregnant. The family had planned the trip after he came home on vacation. Muneera’s three daughters, who were also in the vehicle, sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment. Her youngest daughter is unmarried. Relatives of both Muneera and Muneer have since reached the accident site, Yasar said.