The BJP is pushing for a breakthrough in the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections, with trends showing the party in the lead in key constituencies such as Nemom and Palakkad. As counting progresses, the saffron party is also locked in close contests in seats like Thiruvalla, Kozhikode South, Kasaragod and Chathannoor, signalling a potential expansion of its footprint in a state traditionally dominated by the LDF and the UDF.

In Nemom, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar is leading by a slim margin of around 3,000 votes. The former Union Minister, who shifted from national politics to spearhead the party’s campaign in Kerala, is attempting to reclaim the seat the BJP lost in 2021, banking on a development-focused pitch.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Chathanoor, BJP candidate B B Gopakumar is locked in a neck-and-neck contest with CPI’s R Rajendran, with the lead changing hands frequently and the margin remaining in double digits, making it one of the closest races so far.

In Palakkad, Sobha Surendran is engaged in a tough fight with Congress candidate and actor Ramesh Pisharody, the lead in the constituency where the BJP has historically performed well.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Kasaragod, M L Ashwini has been pushed to second place after briefly regaining the lead from Kallathra Mahin.

In Thiruvalla, BJP’s Anoop Antony had taken a narrow lead earlier, but UDF’s Varghese Mammen is now ahead by over 4,000 votes. LDF’s Mathew T Thomas is in third place.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kozhikode South had thrown up a surprise trend, with BJP’s T Raneesh leading by a narrow margin of over 200 votes at one point. The sitting corporation councillor is, however, third now. Currently, UDF’s V K Fysal Babu has been pushed up to first place and LDF candidate Ahammad Devarkovil to second place.

However, in Kazhakkoottam, the BJP is facing a setback despite a high-profile contest. LDF leader and sitting MLA Kadakampally Surendran is maintaining a lead over former Union Minister V Muraleedharan, holding on to his stronghold.