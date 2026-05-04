The United Democratic Front (UDF) is heading towards a decisive victory in the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections, with early trends indicating a near-century haul of seats. A strong wave of anti-incumbency appears to have hit the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), with several senior ministers trailing in their respective constituencies.

K N Balagopal – Kottarakkara

Former CPM MLA Aisha Potty has overtaken Finance Minister K N Balagopal in Kottarakkara.

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Veena George – Aranmula

Health Minister Veena George has slipped to second place in Aranmula. UDF candidate Abin Varkey is leading by more than 4,000 votes, while BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan is in third.

V Sivankutty – Nemom

General Education Minister V Sivankutty is trailing in Nemom, where BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar has opened up a lead of over 2,000 votes in a high-profile contest.

M B Rajesh – Thrithala

In Thrithala, minister M B Rajesh is trailing UDF’s V T Balram, indicating a comeback for the Congress leader in the constituency.

V N Vasavan – Ettumanoor

Cooperation Minister V N Vasavan is trailing significantly in Ettumanoor, with UDF’s Nattakom Suresh establishing a commanding lead of over 13,000 votes.

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K B Ganesh Kumar – Pathanapuram

Minister K B Ganesh Kumar is facing a tough challenge in Pathanapuram, trailing UDF candidate Jyothikumar Chamakkala in an upset trend.

P Rajeev – Kalamassery

Industries Minister P Rajeev is trailing in Kalamassery, with IUML candidate V E Abdul Gafoor holding a narrow lead.

V Abdurahiman – Tirur

Sports Minister V Abdurahiman, who shifted constituencies this election, is trailing in Tirur behind IUML’s Kurukkoli Moideen.

Ministers holding ground

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Pinarayi Vijayan – Dharmadam

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who was trailing in Dharmadam in the first rounds, has managed to overtake the lead. Congress leader V P Abdul Rasheed is a close second.

P A Mohamed Riyas – Beypore

Public Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas is leading in Beypore against P V Anvar, who is now contesting as a UDF candidate.

K Rajan – Ollur

Revenue Minister K Rajan is ahead in Ollur, maintaining a steady lead over the UDF challenger.

Saji Cherian – Chengannur

Minister Saji Cherian continues to lead in Chengannur, retaining his dominance in the constituency.

G R Anil – Nedumangad

Food Minister G R Anil is holding on to a lead in Nedumangad, fending off a challenge from the UDF.

With counting still underway, the trends point to a significant setback for the LDF, with anti-incumbency impacting several key ministers even as a few manage to retain their strongholds.