In Peravoor, K K Shailaja continues to hold the lead at the moment. The constituency has emerged as one of Kannur’s most closely watched contests, driven by a direct rematch between familiar rivals and local factors that have kept the race tight till the end.

The contest features CPM's K K Shailaja against Congress leader Sunny Joseph, who has represented the seat since 2011. Their rivalry in Peravoor dates back to 2006, when Shailaja won the constituency for the CPM by defeating Congress candidate A D Mustafa by over 9,000 votes. The equation shifted in 2011, when Joseph defeated her by around 3,400 votes, a result that has shaped their subsequent contests.

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While the CPM positions Shailaja as its strongest bet to reclaim the seat, Joseph relies on incumbency, organisational depth and his established local connect to maintain an edge.

Shailaja enters the contest following her defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and her exclusion from the 2021 cabinet, along with a shift from her earlier stronghold of Mattannur. For the CPM, her candidature reflects both a strategic recalibration and a test of her continued electoral appeal in a tightly contested seat.

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Local dynamics have played a significant role through the campaign. The Kerala Independent Farmers Association is believed to have leaned towards the UDF, while issues in Aralam, particularly recurring human-wildlife conflict, appear to have strengthened Joseph’s position among sections of voters. These factors have contributed to keeping the contest fluid despite clear party strategies.

Campaign patterns reflect this balance. Shailaja has focused on Congress-leaning panchayats such as Aralam, Kanichar, Kelakam and Kottiyur in the later phase, attempting to cut into the UDF’s base. The Congress, meanwhile, has consolidated its presence in these areas and projected Joseph as a potential ministerial candidate if the alliance forms the government.

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Both sides have intensified efforts in the final stretch, bringing in senior leaders to energise their campaigns. The NDA, though not a primary contender, remains a variable, with its previous vote share and backing from BDJS and BJP-RSS networks expected to influence margins.

With narrow past results and multiple local and political factors in play, Peravoor is shaping up as a closely contested seat. The Manorama News–C Voter exit poll projections place Sunny Joseph ahead by a small margin, setting up a closely watched count.