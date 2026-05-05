Kozhikode: In 2016, when senior woman leader Khamarunneesa Anwar was denied permission to speak at a public event of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in Kozhikode, it underscored a deeply entrenched position within the party—that women should not address public gatherings. Party leaders at the time defended the move as part of tradition, reflecting a broader resistance to women’s visible participation in political spaces.

A decade later, that position appears to have undergone a significant shift. In the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections, the IUML fielded two women candidates for the first time in its history, with one of them—Fathima Thahiliya—emerging victorious. Her win from Perambra not only marks the party’s first woman MLA but also symbolises an internal ideological transition shaped by years of contestation and reform.

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Fathima’s political journey is closely tied to that shift. A lawyer by profession, she rose through the ranks of the Muslim Students Federation (MSF) and went on to become the founding state general secretary of Haritha, a women's wing of the party that pushed for greater gender representation and equity within the party. Her leadership—and the movement she was part of—played a crucial role in challenging the IUML’s traditional stance on women’s participation.

The turning point came in 2021, when the IUML leadership disbanded Haritha’s state committee following complaints by its members to the Kerala Women’s Commission against certain male leaders of the MSF. The move triggered an unprecedented internal revolt by young women leaders. Fathima stood firmly with the dissenting voices, despite resistance from within the party, helping sustain a conversation on gender justice that would eventually reshape internal dynamics.

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In the years that followed, the party appeared to recalibrate. The same group of young women leaders found space in electoral politics—first in local body elections and later in broader campaign roles for the United Democratic Front (UDF). Fathima herself tested electoral waters in the 2025 local body polls, winning the Kuttichira division in Kozhikode Corporation with a decisive margin. The ward carries historical weight, having elected C H Mohammed Koya in 1952—who would go on to become Kerala’s Chief Minister.

Her candidature in Perambra for the 2026 Assembly elections, announced by IUML state president Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, was initially met with scepticism. Critics argued that women candidates were being fielded in constituencies with limited winning prospects. However, Fathima overturned expectations with a strong campaign, defeating senior CPM leader and LDF convenor T P Ramakrishnan by a margin of 5,088 votes.

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Her victory is particularly striking given the constituency’s electoral history, where previous margins heavily favoured her opponent. It is now widely seen not just as a personal triumph, but as the culmination of sustained internal advocacy and changing political discourse within the IUML.

Fathima’s campaign was not without controversy. Allegations from rival camps attempted to link her candidacy to external influences, while targeted political attacks sought to undermine her credibility. Yet, her response remained measured, focusing on issues and grassroots engagement—an approach that ultimately resonated with voters.

Born in Poovattuparamba in Kozhikode district, Fathima has been practising as a lawyer for over a decade. Her husband, Shahasad, is also an advocate at the Kerala High Court. Beyond her legal career, she has held key academic and policy roles, including as a Senate member of the University of Calicut and a member of the Gender Justice Committee of the Kerala State Higher Education Council.

Now, as calls grow within the party to include her in the Cabinet to ensure women’s representation, Fathima Thahliya’s victory is being seen as more than just an individual achievement. It reflects a gradual but clear change within the Indian Union Muslim League, as it adapts to demands for greater inclusion and representation of women in its leadership