Malappuram: As the United Democratic Front (UDF) secured a thumping victory in the Kerala Assembly elections, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), its second-largest constituent, emerged as a major gainer with a strong performance. Contesting 27 seats, the party won 22. This is its highest-ever tally. It surpassed its previous best of 20 seats in 2011 and improved on the 15 seats it won in 2021.

The outcome reflects a calibrated strategy in candidate selection and campaign management under state president Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal. The party balanced experience with youth. This helped it expand beyond traditional strongholds and record several upset victories.

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IUML candidates recorded decisive wins in multiple constituencies. Six candidates secured margins exceeding 50,000 votes. The party’s national general secretary, P K Kunhalikutty, won in Malappuram by 85,327 votes. This is the highest margin in the Kerala’s Assembly election history.

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The party won all the seats it contested in Malappuram and Kozhikode districts. It captured constituencies from the Left Democratic Front (LDF), including Perambra, Kozhikode South, Kunnamangalam, Thiruvambady, Kuttiadi, Tanur, and Kalamassery. It retained its traditional bases such as Manjeshwaram, Kasaragod, Kondotty, Ernad, Manjeri, Perinthalmanna, Mankada, Malappuram, Vengara, Vallikkunnu, Tirurangadi, Tirur, Kottakkal, and Mannarkkad.

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In Perambra, Fathima Thahiliya defeated CPM leader and LDF convenor T P Ramakrishnan by 5,087 votes. The election also witnessed the IUML fielding women candidates for the first time. Thahiliya won. Jayanthi Rajan lost in Koothuparamba by 1,286 votes to P K Praveen.

In Manjeshwaram, AKM Ashraf defeated BJP state president K Surendran by 29,252 votes. The constituency has seen narrow margins in the past. The party also defeated former IUML leaders who had joined the LDF, including K T Jaleel in Thavanur and PTA Rahim in Kunnamangalam.

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Other wins included PK Navas in Tanur with a margin above 27,000 votes and VE Abdul Gafoor in Kalamassery, who defeated Industries Minister P Rajeev. In Vengara, KM Shaji won by 30,326 votes. In Perinthalmanna, Najeeb Kanthapuram increased his margin from 38 votes in the previous election to over 32,000.

Candidate selection played a key role. Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal oversaw the process. The party promoted a younger set of leaders, including Navas, Faysal Babu, Thahiliya, P K Firoz, and T P Ashraf Ali. It also fielded women candidates. Despite internal dissent, particularly over Thahiliya’s candidature, the leadership held its position.

Strained relations with sections of the Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama (EK faction) did not affect the outcome. The IUML also sought to improve ties with the AP faction of Sunni groups ahead of the polls.

Beyond its own performance, the IUML supported Congress candidates in several constituencies, including LDF strongholds such as Thrikkarippur, Uduma, Thavanur, and Ponnani. However, with the Congress winning 63 seats, just eight short of a majority, the IUML’s leverage within the coalition may face new tests.