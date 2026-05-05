Kozhikode: The Indian National Congress in Kerala is set to enter a phase of organisational reshuffle following its emphatic victory in the Assembly elections, the results of which were declared on Monday. With several senior leaders transitioning from party roles to legislative responsibilities, the party is expected to undertake a parallel process of internal restructuring alongside government formation.

At the centre of this transition is Sunny Joseph, the current KPCC president, who has been elected as an MLA from Peravoor in Kannur. His move to the Assembly necessitates a change in leadership at the state unit level. In addition, at least five District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents—who have also been elected as MLAs—will have to step down, triggering a broader reorganisation of the party’s grassroots structure.

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Sunny Joseph, who defeated senior CPM leader K K Shylaja in Peravoor, is likely to be considered for a berth in the UDF Cabinet. Meanwhile, senior leaders, including Benny Behanan, are being discussed within party circles for the KPCC president’s post. Party sources indicate that preliminary discussions have already begun, with final decisions expected after the formation of the new government.

In Kozhikode, DCC president K Praveen Kumar, who won from the LDF stronghold of Koyilandy by a margin of 12,070 votes, resigned from his post on Tuesday. He said he would continue to remain active in organisational affairs while fulfilling his responsibilities as MLA. P M Niyaz is likely to take over as the new district chief.

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In Kochi, Muhammed Shiyas wrested the constituency from the LDF with a margin of over 8,000 votes. Given that the Ernakulam DCC has been one of the party’s most active district units, his shift to legislative duties is expected to leave a temporary gap in organisational leadership.

In Malappuram, DCC president V S Joy won from Thavanur with a margin of 14,647 votes. Similarly, in Kottayam, DCC president Nattakom Suresh secured victory from Ettumanoor by 19,752 votes. In Thiruvananthapuram, DCC chief N Shakthan won from Neyyattinkara, paving the way for new leadership in the district, with V S Sivakumar emerging as a likely choice.

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However, not all DCC presidents were successful in their electoral bids. In Palakkad, A Thankappan lost in Nenmara, while in Pathanamthitta, DCC president Satheesh Kochuparambil was defeated in Konni.

The coming days are expected to see detailed discussions within the state leadership as well as consultations with the party’s central leadership to ensure a smooth transition. The choices made during this phase will be crucial in shaping how effectively the Congress balances governance responsibilities with strengthening its organisational structure in the state.