Thiruvananthapuram: CPM state secretary M V Govindan on Wednesday said the party had not expected such a defeat in the Kerala Assembly elections and that it would take feedback from the people, party cadre and leaders at all levels to assess the reasons behind the setback.

Speaking to reporters during the party’s state secretariat meeting in Thiruvananthapuram to review its election performance, Govindan said the CPM would hold discussions across all organisational levels before deciding on corrective measures.

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“We will conduct meetings at all levels of the party and assess the reasons behind the defeat. There were several factors, including widespread campaigns against the party at various levels, which need to be examined,” he said.

Govindan said the party would make necessary changes after hearing from both the cadre and the public. Meetings involving all party constituents would be held in May and June to gather feedback. “We will call meetings of all party constituents and hear what everyone has to say,” he said.

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As part of the review process, district secretariat meetings would be held across Kerala with the participation of state secretariat members, followed by two-day district committee meetings.

Area committee meetings would also be conducted with state committee members in attendance, while local committee meetings would involve district committee members. Branch committee meetings would be held with the participation of area committee members.

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“Party comrades can share their views independently and without fear on what they think led to the election result,” Govindan said, adding that only after completing these meetings would the party carry out a comprehensive review of the election outcome.

“We will correct what went wrong and move forward. This party has always learned from its mistakes and has moved ahead by making visible changes for the people,” he said.

Referring to the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 and 2024, where the party secured around 35 per cent vote share, Govindan said the CPM had previously faced setbacks and recovered and bounced back through self-correction.