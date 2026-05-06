Kalpetta: A 52-year-old labourer was killed and another seriously injured after a concrete slab of a house under construction collapsed in Wayanad on Wednesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Karippayi Azieez, son of Muhammed, of Karippeal House near Meppadi. The injured, Devarajan, a native of Poothakolly, has been admitted to a private medical college hospital in Meppadi. Both were working at the site.

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The accident occurred while workers were removing the supporting poles of the slab. Police suspect construction flaws may have led to the collapse. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

Both workers were rushed to the hospital soon after the incident, where Azieez was declared brought dead. Devarajan remains in critical condition.

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The body was later shifted to the taluk government hospital in Sulthan Bathery. A police team led by Sub Inspector Philip B conducted the inquest. The body will be handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination scheduled for Wednesday evening.