Idukki: Owners have begun demolishing several buildings illegally constructed by encroaching on the banks of the Panniyar River at Pooppara.

A total of 88 structures have been identified for demolition. Of these, 56 buildings will be dismantled by the owners themselves, while the remaining structures will be demolished by the Revenue Department.

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Heavy police deployment has been arranged in the area in view of possible protests and law and order issues. Prohibitory orders have also been imposed within the limits of the Shantanpara Police Station. The action follows directions issued by the Supreme Court and the High Court.

In 2024, the state government had taken over 56 buildings, including three places of worship. A petition filed by the owners before the Supreme Court challenging the takeover was also dismissed. The panchayat had issued notices in February directing 29 families residing in the acquired buildings to vacate the premises.

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As the notices were ignored, fresh notices were served recently asking them to vacate within 24 hours. With the occupants continuing to defy the orders, the district administration proceeded with steps to demolish the structures.