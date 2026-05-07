Three days after the poll results were announced, former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan finally broke his silence and said that the election results were “completely unexpected for the Left Democratic Front (LDF),” while also congratulating the UDF on its victory.

In a Facebook post, Pinarayi said that though the LDF's hopes of securing a third successive term slipped away, the support shown by a large section of people gives it confidence. “We respectfully accept the people’s verdict in the Assembly election. We congratulate the UDF on its victory in this election,” he said.

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“For the Left Democratic Front, this election result is completely unexpected. We thank the people for the support they extended to the LDF despite all kinds of counter-campaigns and attacks,” he added.

The LDF delivered a poor show in the Assembly polls, managing to win only 35 seats after securing more than 95 seats in both the 2016 and 2021 elections. The UDF staged a comeback in the state by winning 102 seats, while the BJP managed to secure three seats.

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Pinarayi said the verdict should not be seen as the end of the LDF, but as a fresh beginning for renewed political engagement. “The LDF is committed to regaining public trust and moving forward more strongly,” he wrote.

Expressing concern over the BJP winning three seats, Vijayan termed the development “serious” and said the LDF would continue its fight against communal and divisive politics.

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He also alleged that the election was marked by widespread fake campaigns and criticised sections of the media, saying their role in spreading “half-truths, exaggerations and factually incorrect narratives” must be examined.

At the same time, Vijayan said the LDF would conduct a comprehensive review of the election results, hear feedback from party workers and the public, and make necessary corrections. “The shortcomings in the LDF’s positions and interventions will be democratically reviewed. Necessary corrections will be made,” he said.

Highlighting the government’s performance over the last 10 years, Vijayan said the development works and welfare measures implemented by the LDF had brought major social changes in Kerala. He added that these initiatives should not be allowed to come to a halt.

He said the LDF would function as a responsible opposition and continue pushing its vision for “New Kerala”, including a knowledge economy, youth employment, social justice, stronger public healthcare and education.

The outgoing Chief Minister also said the LDF would support measures that improve people’s lives while strongly opposing “anti-people decisions” by the incoming government.

Thanking party workers who campaigned “day and night,” Vijayan said the LDF would continue its struggle for Kerala’s future, democracy, secularism and people’s welfare. He concluded the post by assuring supporters that the alliance would return stronger and work to regain the confidence of Kerala’s electorate.