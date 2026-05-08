As demonstrations intensified five days after the UDF’s victory in the Kerala Assembly elections, demanding that Congress leader V D Satheesan be named the next chief minister, he took to Facebook with an emotional appeal asking workers and supporters to stop rallies held in his favour.

Additionally, in a statement issued on Friday, KPCC president Sunny Joseph said the party would be forced to take action against workers who campaign, raise slogans or make controversial statements in support of leaders for the chief ministerial post, in line with the AICC’s directive.

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In the Facebook post, the former Opposition leader said the process to elect the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader was underway and urged leaders and workers not to do anything that could create difficulties for the party or the United Democratic Front. “We have achieved the biggest victory in the history of Congress and UDF with 102 seats. The first phase of the process to elect the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader has been completed, and the AICC has entered the second phase,” Satheesan said.

He added, “In such a situation, leaders and workers should not do anything that creates difficulties for the party and the front. We should avoid holding demonstrations and putting up flex boards. We kindly request our dear Congress-UDF workers to refrain from such actions.”

DCC action against protesters

The District Congress Committee (DCC) in Idukki has taken disciplinary action against four leaders, including a general secretary, following a rally held in Thodupuzha. DCC president C P Mathew removed them for allegedly defying instructions issued by the Congress high command.

Those removed include DCC general secretary V E Tajudeen, Congress Thodupuzha West Mandalam president Rajesh Babu, DKTF state secretary Joy Myladi, and Congress Thodupuzha Block secretary Robin Myladi. Rajesh Babu is also the councillor representing Ward 35 of the Thodupuzha municipality.

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The rally began on Thursday evening from Mangattukavala in Thodupuzha, with participants raising slogans in support of Satheesan. Meanwhile, a screenshot of a message allegedly posted in a social media group by KPCC general secretary and Thodupuzha municipal councillor Nisha Soman has been circulating widely.

In the message, she reportedly urged the DCC president to take action against those involved in the demonstration. The message stated that individuals holding responsible positions were tarnishing the party’s image in public through such activities and that disciplinary action was necessary against them.

Congress workers take to streets

In Thiruvananthapuram, Congress workers and supporters marched from Palayam to the Secretariat and Vizhinjam, chanting slogans and holding posters and placards. Similar protests were held in Pambady in Kottayam involving panchayat presidents and members, in Vadakara in Kozhikode, and in Kasaragod, where around 100 workers participated. Huge cutouts were also erected in Kayamkulam. Calling him the “kingmaker”, “Bahubali” and the man behind the UDF’s rise in the elections, supporters rallied across the state. Posters in favour of K C Venugopal were also torn down in several places.

A social media campaign has also gained momentum, with supporters sharing Satheesan’s photograph alongside slogans such as “Let V D lead” and “Let the one who led the battle lead.” The Idukki District Congress Committee has taken action against members who participated in protest marches on Thursday.

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Apart from Satheesan, Venugopal and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala are also being considered for the post. Reports suggest that a majority of MLAs favour Venugopal for the top post, triggering sharp criticism from Congress supporters. Many took to social media and accused the party leadership of “double standards”.

Suicide bid

The situation turned dramatic when a party worker in Kottayam allegedly attempted self-immolation, demanding that Satheesan be named Kerala’s next chief minister. The incident occurred around 10 am at Kurupanthara Junction in Kaduthuruthy. Police said Francis John, a Congress worker, climbed onto the back of his autorickshaw pickup vehicle at the junction and poured petrol over himself while raising slogans in support of Satheesan.

Meanwhile, AICC observers Mukul Wasnik and Ajay Maken submitted their report to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday. They told reporters that the report includes the names suggested by the newly elected Congress MLAs along with their views.