Manjeri: A group of senior nurses at Manjeri Medical College Hospital is transforming a vacant space in front of the dialysis centre into a small garden where visitors can unwind and find a moment of calm.

Works on the garden, aimed at creating a more soothing environment for patients and their attendants, have been under way for the past two weeks. It will be formally opened to visitors once the finishing touches are completed.

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The mini garden features bougainvillea in a variety of colours along with several medicinal plants. It is being developed with minimal financial expenditure, driven largely by the collective effort and personal contributions of the staff. Around 30 senior and retired nurses from the hospital are behind the initiative.

The idea took shape after Hospital Superintendent Dr Prabhudas encouraged the nurses to make use of the unused space in front of the dialysis centre, as the campus currently lacks a dedicated garden area.

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The design for the garden has been prepared by Sasikumar, a security staff member from Areekode. Along with the plantings, the garden will include a lawn, fencing, and a small rock waterfall, enhancing its overall appeal. Maintenance will also be handled by the staff and plans are being considered to extend similar initiatives to other unused areas within the hospital premises.

Senior nurses Haseena from Edakkara and Maya from Karikkad, who are overseeing the initiative, said the garden is intended to bring colour, hope, and positivity to patients visiting the dialysis centre and nearby departments. A motor will be installed to operate the waterfall.