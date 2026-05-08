Vandiperiyar: Around eight people, including the groom’s relatives and catering staff, were injured after a clash broke out during a wedding reception at Grampi near Vandiperiyar on Friday following a dispute over food service.

The injured were identified as Ponraj (60), Sudha (37), Ridhin (17), Subash (35), Rajendran (40), catering contractor Thekkineth Jio (38), and catering employees Abhijith (22) and Amal (21), all natives of Grampi. They were treated at the Vandiperiyar Community Health Centre and the Peerumedu Taluk Hospital.

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The incident occurred around 1.30 pm during the wedding feast hosted after the marriage ceremony of a local family.

According to reports, the groom’s sister, her husband and a few relatives arrived late for lunch. Catering workers were reportedly cleaning the dining table where they sat and informed them that food could not be served there at the time. An argument that followed later escalated into a physical confrontation.

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Meanwhile, catering contractor Thekkineth Jio alleged that the groom’s relatives insisted on being served at the same table while workers were cleaning it after other guests had finished eating. He said they were requested to move to a nearby cleaned table, but allegedly became aggressive.

Jio further claimed that some relatives, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, assaulted the catering staff first, triggering the clash.

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The Vandiperiyar Police recorded statements from both sides and said a case would be registered if required.