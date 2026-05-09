A new book by senior IAS officer Dr Raju Narayana Swamy on the global framework of Geographical Indications (GI) is drawing wide attention among readers and scholars alike. Titled ‘Towards Robust Laws and Strong Jurisprudence: The Saga of Geographical Indication Across the Globe’, the work examines how GI protection can foster social capital and sustainable development. The book argues for a shift from a state-driven, trader-centric model to a producer-driven, grassroots approach in the GI ecosystem.

‘Towards Robust Laws and Strong Jurisprudence’ is the 36th book authored by Dr Swamy and was released in New York by Binaya Srikanta Pradhan, the Consul General of India, at a special function. The publication explores the international GI regime, legal frameworks, trans-border GIs, and case studies from different parts of the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Swamy’s earlier literary works include the Sahitya Akademi award-winning travelogue ‘Shantimanthram Muzhangunna Thazhvarayil’ and ‘Neelakkurinji: Oru Vyazhavattathile Vasantham’, which earned him the State Award for Children’s Literature.

He was recently in the news for serving a record 38 times as a Central Observer for the Election Commission of India, including an assignment as an International Observer during the 2018 Zimbabwe elections. In 2021, he received the prestigious Leonardo da Vinci Fellowship instituted by George Mason University for his contributions to intellectual property law scholarship. He was also honoured with the Satyendra K Dubey Memorial Award in 2018 by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, for his fight against corruption.

ADVERTISEMENT

A recipient of the prestigious Homi Bhabha Fellowship in cyber law, Dr Swamy has played a significant role in implementing policies and programmes in rural development, education and healthcare. He is widely recognised for promoting transparency, citizen engagement and technology-driven governance.

Dr Swamy is a B.Tech graduate in Computer Science and Engineering from IIT Madras and holds a PhD in Law from Gujarat National Law University. He secured the first rank in the 1991 IAS batch and also earned a postgraduate diploma from National Law School and an LLM from NLU, Delhi, both with gold medals.